Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. 116,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,446. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,586,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,619,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,019,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

