Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. 141,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,446. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fastenal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,019,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

