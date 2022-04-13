Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

FATE stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,562 shares of company stock worth $3,282,851. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

