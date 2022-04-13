Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

FURCF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($57.61) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.78) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

