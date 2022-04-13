FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FCCC stock remained flat at $$2.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. FCCC has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.06.

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

