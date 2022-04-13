Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $121.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

