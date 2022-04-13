Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RACE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.09.

RACE stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.71. 369,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,122. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.81.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

