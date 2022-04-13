Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives $280.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FEEXF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 290 ($3.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

FEEXF opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

