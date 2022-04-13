Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives $280.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FEEXF. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 290 ($3.78) in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

