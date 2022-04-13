Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the March 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
