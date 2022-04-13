Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the March 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

