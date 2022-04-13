Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $138.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 424.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 243,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 196,899 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,920,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,504. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

