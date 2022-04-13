Financial Analysis: NeuroPace (NPCE) versus The Competition

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is one of 213 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NeuroPace to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million -$36.08 million -0.25 NeuroPace Competitors $1.15 billion $84.95 million 25.89

NeuroPace’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeuroPace and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 4 0 2.50 NeuroPace Competitors 1197 4491 7943 221 2.52

NeuroPace presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.60%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.00%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -79.85% -141.26% -26.16% NeuroPace Competitors -709.03% -62.66% -17.40%

Summary

NeuroPace rivals beat NeuroPace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

