Financial Contrast: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get HEXO alerts:

22.1% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HEXO and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $97.00 million 2.14 -$90.13 million ($2.44) -0.22 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -4.20

HEXO has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HEXO and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 1 4 3 0 2.25 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00

HEXO currently has a consensus price target of $4.24, suggesting a potential upside of 678.68%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 727.99%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than HEXO.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -555.46% -22.43% -13.75% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10%

Summary

HEXO beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names. HEXO Corp. has a strategic alliance with Tilray Brands, Inc. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changed its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.