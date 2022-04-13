Financial Survey: CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CSP and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

IonQ has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 120.87%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than CSP.

Risk & Volatility

CSP has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSP and IonQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $49.21 million 0.65 $700,000.00 ($0.20) -35.30 IonQ $2.10 million 1,042.18 -$106.19 million N/A N/A

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -1.70% -4.08% -2.16% IonQ N/A -10.78% -6.68%

Summary

CSP beats IonQ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

