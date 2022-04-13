First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

