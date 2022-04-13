First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Cut to $18.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $15,828,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,651 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 326,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 295,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

