First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FFWM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

