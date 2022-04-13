First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FRC stock traded up $10.33 on Wednesday, reaching $165.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,983. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.02. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,593,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,987 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

