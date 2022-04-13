First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FEO opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.