First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FEO opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
