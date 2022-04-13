First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Up 564.7% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 564.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DDIV stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter.

