First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Up 564.7% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 564.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
DDIV stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
