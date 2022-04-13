First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.44. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

