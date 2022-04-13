First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,182,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

