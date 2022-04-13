First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,085,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

Shares of FEUZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $55.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

