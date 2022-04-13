First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Down 68.4% in March

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FSD opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
