First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

FCEF opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.38% of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

