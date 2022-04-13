First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LEGR opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $45.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.
