First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

