First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MCEF)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCEF opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

