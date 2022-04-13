First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 217.0% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,761.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

