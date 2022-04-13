First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 217.0% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
