First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FYT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 287,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.