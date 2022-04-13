First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:FYT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.
