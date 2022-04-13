Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

