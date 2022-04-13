Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $6.78.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
