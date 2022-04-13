Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $126.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $144.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.29.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

