Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $176.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average of $181.35. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Five Below by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

