Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $176.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.