Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $176.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
