Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.29. 22,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,058. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,677,735. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,851,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

