Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

FLEX stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Flex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $8,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after buying an additional 373,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

