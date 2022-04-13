Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $8,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after buying an additional 188,308 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

