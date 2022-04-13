Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $640.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 219,453 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 78.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,782,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flushing Financial (FFIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.