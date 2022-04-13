Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 2,133.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $704,000.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FIACU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.