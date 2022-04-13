Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FTV remained flat at $GBX 77.50 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.28. The stock has a market cap of £167.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. Foresight VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

