Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FTV remained flat at $GBX 77.50 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.28. The stock has a market cap of £167.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. Foresight VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).
Foresight VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
