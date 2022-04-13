FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at CL King

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CL King from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

FORM stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,349,000 after purchasing an additional 436,376 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

