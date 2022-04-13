Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Insider Buys £3,969.80 in Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £3,969.80 ($5,173.05).
LON FORT opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of £515.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. Forterra plc has a twelve month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.30).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.
Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.
