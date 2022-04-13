Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.96.

Shares of FTS traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.23. 400,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$54.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total value of C$1,217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,814,408.95. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

