Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 768.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.61) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

