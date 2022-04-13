Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.80. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

