Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

BEN opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 908,777 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.