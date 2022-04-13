Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Update

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 405.3% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $50,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 49.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLAC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

