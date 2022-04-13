Fritz Prinz Sells 156,200 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $2,849,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $2,630,408.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $2,649,868.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 12th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00.

Shares of QS opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

