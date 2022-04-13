Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €45.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.34 ($49.28).

A number of research firms have commented on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($51.85) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

FRA:FPE traded down €0.15 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting €24.85 ($27.01). 74,457 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.83. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($40.65) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($48.70).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

