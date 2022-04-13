Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €45.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPEGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.34 ($49.28).

A number of research firms have commented on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($51.85) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

FRA:FPE traded down €0.15 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting €24.85 ($27.01). 74,457 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.83. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($40.65) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($48.70).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.