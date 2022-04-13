FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.81. 28,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,249. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

