Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 850 ($11.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 611.46 ($7.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 641.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 674.47. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of GBX 574 ($7.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 968 ($12.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The company has a market cap of £377.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

